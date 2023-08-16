Barbie has added another record to its garland and has become Warner Bros’ highest grossing film at the North American box office on $537.4m.

Greta Gerwig’s summer sensation added approximately $6.1m on Tuesday after a 28% gain on Monday to reach the amount, overtaking previous record holder The Dark Knight on $536m.

Barbie still trails the current 2023 champion The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Universal on $574.2m.

Gobally Barbie has crossed $1.2bn and continues to bear down on the $1.36bn final tally of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which currently ranks as the year’s highest grossing film at the worldwide box office.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and has played for four weekends, ruling the North American chart every session.

Gerwig has enjoyed her share of records, with the film becoming the highest grossing by a female director at the North American, international and global box office.

The tentpole’s exploits have helped narrow the gap between this year’s summer box office and that of 2019. Comscore numbers as of August 11 showed summer trailing 2019 by 6.8% based on 27 wide releases compared to 35. Year-to-date trails four years ago by 14.5%.

Coincidentally The Dark Knight was directed by Christopher Nolan, who is setting career records of his own over at Universal with Oppenheimer. That film stars Cillian Murphy and has crossed $650m worldwide.