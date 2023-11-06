Bleecker Street has acquired US rights to TIFF premiere Ezra starring Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, and Robert De Niro.

Tony Goldwyn directed from a screenplay by Tony Spiridakis about Brandel (Cannavale), a once successful late-night comedy writer turned less-successful stand-up comic who struggles through the failure of his career and marriage.

After moving in with his father Stan (De Niro), Max and his ex-wife Jenna (Byrne) remain at odds on how to best raise their autistic son Ezra (Fitzgerald).

The cast includes newcomer William A. Fitzgerald, Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Bleecker Street plans a 2024 theatrical release after Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy negotiated the deal on behalf of Bleecker Street with CAA Media Finance and Laura Rister on behalf of the filmmakers.

William Horberg, Jon Kilik, Goldwyn and Spiridakis produced. Executive producers are Zhang Xin for Closer Media, Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof, Justin Baldoni, and Jamey Heath on behalf of Wayfarer Studios, Richard D. Lewis, Lois Robbins, and Cannavale and De Niro.

Bleecker Street previously acquired James Hawes’ One Life starring Anthony Hopkins out of TIFF.