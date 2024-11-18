Bleecker Street has acquired US rights to David Mackenzie’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) premiere Relay starring Riz Ahmed, Lily James, and Sam Worthington.

The company plans a 2025 theatrical release on the thriller, which Black Bear fully financed and produced alongside Thunder Road Pictures and Sigma Films.

Justin Piasecki wrote the screenplay to the story about a fixer who specialises in brokering lucrative pay-offs between corrupt corporations and individuals who threaten their downfall. When a message arrives from a potential client who needs his protection, the fixer’s rules of engagement start to change.

Relay producers include Basil Iwanyk for Thunder Road, Gillian Berrie for Sigma, Teddy Schwarzman for Black Bear, and Mackenzie. Executive producers are Black Bear’s Michael Heimler and John Friedberg, and Thunder Road’s Erica Lee and Charlie Morrison.

Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy negotiated the deal with UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. Black Bear represents international rights.

Recent acquisitions for Bleecker, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, include North American rights to Telluride premiere The Friend starring Naomi Watts. Upcoming releases include TIFF premiere The Return with Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche on December 6; Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths on December 6; and Sundance premiere Love Me starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun in January 2025.