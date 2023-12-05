Bleecker Street said on Tuesday it will release Sasquatch Sunset from directing duo David and Nathan Zellner starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg after boarding US rights in 2022 prior to the low-key shoot in northern California.

The Square Peg, ZBI, and The Space Program production is described as a year in the life of a singular family. Plot details remaining under wraps. The cast includes Nathan Zellner and Christophe Zajac-Denek.

Producers are Lars Knudsen, Tyler Campellone, Nathan Zellner, David Zellner, George Rush, Eisenberg, and David Harari, Ari Aster serves as an executive producer alongside Keough and Gina Gammell via their Felix Culpa Banner.

Bleecker Street will release the film theatrically in 2024 and Protagonist Pictures represents international sales.

Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy negotiated the deal on behalf of Bleecker Street with producer Rush on behalf of the filmmakers.

The Zellner Brothers’ short film Sasquatch Birth Journal 2 premiered at 2011 Sundance and was nominated for the Sundance Short Filmmaking Award. David Zellner acted in Riley Stearns’ The Art Of Self-Defense starring Eisenberg, which Bleecker Street released that film in 2019. He earned a Spirit Award nomination in 2015 for directing Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter.

Keough has starred in Daisy Jones And The Six, The Girlfriend Experience, Zola, and American Honey. She made her directorial debut alongside Gammell on War Pony, which won the 2022 Cannes Camera D’Or.

Eisenberg’s acting credits include The Social Network, The Squid And The Whale, and the Now You See Me and Zombieland franchises. He directed A24’s 2022 Sundance selection When You Finish Saving The World and follows that up with A Real Pain, in which he stars alongside Kieran Culkin as estranged cousins on a Polish heritage tour.