The 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations have been announced and May December, American Fiction, and Past Lives lead the field with five nods apiece.
The Holdovers earned four and All Of Us Strangers three as the nominations were announced on Tuesday. A24 leads the studio field with 11 nominations, followed by Netflix on 10.
Andrew Scott for All Of Us Strangers, Jessica Chastain for Memory, Greta Lee for Past Lives, Franz Rogowski for Passages, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction are in the running for the gender-neutral lead acting category.
Supporting acting contenders include Ben Whishaw for Passages, Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction, Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers, and Charles Melton for May December.
Anatomy Of A Fall, The Zone Of Interest and Godland are nominated for best international feature, while Kokomo City, Four Daughters and The Mother Of All Lies are nominated for best documentary.
The nominating committee watched 430 films and 170 TV shows. Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things and Netflix’s Maestro, Society Of The Snow, Rustin, Nyad, The Killer. They Cloned Tyrone were ineligible.
The awards will be handed out on February 25 2024 on the beach in Santa Monica when Aidy Bryant will host the ceremony.
FILM NOMINATIONS
Best Feature (award given to the producer)
All Of Us Strangers
Producers: Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey
American Fiction
Producers: Cord Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson, Nikos Karamigios, Ben LeClair
May December
Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Grant S. Johnson, Pamela Koffler, Tyler W. Konney, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman, Christine Vachon
Passages
Producers: Michel Merkt, Saïd Ben Saïd
Past Lives
Producers: David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon
We Grown Now
Producers: Minhal Baig, Joe Pirro
Best director
Andrew Haigh, All Of Us Strangers
Todd Haynes, May December
William Oldroyd, Eileen
Ira Sachs, Passages
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best screenplay
American Fiction
Birth Rebirth
Bottoms
Past Lives
The Holdovers
Best documentary
Bye Bye Tiberius
Four Daughters
Going To Mars
Kokomo City
The Mother Of All Lies
Best first feature
All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
Chronicles Of A Wandering Saint
Earth Mama
A Thousand And One
Upon Entry
Best lead performance
Jessica Chastain, Memory
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Trace Lysette, Monica
Natalie Portman, May December
Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth
Franz Rogowski, Passages
Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best supporting performance
Erika Alexander, American Fiction
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Noah Galvin, Theater Camp
Anne Hathaway, Eileen
Glenn Howerton, Blackberry
Marin Ireland, Eileen
Charles Melton, May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Catalina Saavedra, Rotting In The Sun
Ben Whishaw, Passages
Best international film (award given to the director)
Anatomy Of A Fall
France
Director: Justine Triet
Godland
Denmark-Iceland
Director: Hlynur Pálmason
Mami Wata
Nigeria
Director: C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi
Tótem
Mexico
Director: Lila Avilés
The Zone Of Interest
UK-Poland-USA
Director: Jonathan Glazer
Best cinematography
Katelin Arizmendi, Monica
Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers
Jomo Fray, All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
Pablo Lozano, Chronicles Of A Wandering Saint
Pat Scola, We Grown Now
Best editing
Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux, Rotting In The Sun
Stephanie Filo, We Grown Now
Daniel Garber, How to Blow Up A Pipeline
Jon Philpot, Theater Camp
Emanuele Tiziani, Upon Entry
Best breakthrough performance in film
Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms
Atibon Nazaire, Mountains
Tia Nomore, Earth Mama
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Anaita Wali Zada, Fremont
John Cassavetes Award – Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (award given to the writer, director and producer)
The Artifice Girl
Director/Writer: Franklin Ritch
Producers: Aaron B. Koontz, Ashleigh Snead
Cadejo Blanco
Director/Writer/Producer: Justin Lerner
Producers: Mauricio Escobar, Ryan Friedkin, Jack Patrick Hurley
Fremont
Director/Writer: Babak Jalali
Writer: Carolina Cavalli
Producers: Rachael Fung, Chris Martin, Marjaneh Moghimi, George Rush, Sudnya Shroff, Laura Wagner
Rotting In The Sun
Director/Writer: Sebastián Silva
Writer: Pedro Peirano
Producer: Jacob Wasserman
The Unknown Country
Director/Writer/Producer: Morrisa Maltz
Writer: Lily Gladstone
Writers/Producers: Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux, Vanara Taing
Producers: Katherine Harper, Laura Heberton, Tommy Heitkamp
Robert Altman Award – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast
Showing Up
Director: Kelly Reichardt
Casting Director: Gayle Keller
Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams
Producers Award
The Producers Award, now in its 27th year, honours emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.
Rachael Fung
Graham Swon
Monique Walton
Someone To Watch Award – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 30th year, recognises a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.
Joanna Arnow
Director of The Feeling That The Time For Doing Something Has Passed
Laura Moss
Director of Birth/Rebirth
Monica Sorelle
Director of Mountains
Truer Than Fiction Award – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 29th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.
Set Hernandez
Director of unseen
Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli
Director of Lakota Nation vs. United States
Sierra Urich
Director of Joonam
TV NOMINATIONS
Best new non-scripted or documentary series (award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court
Executive Producers: Vinnie Malhotra, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Dawn Porter
Dear Mama
Executive Producers: Lasse Järvi, Quincy ‘QD3’ Jones III, Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles D. King, Peter Nelson, Adel ‘Future’ Nur, Jamal Joseph, Ted Skillman, Allen Hughes, Steve Berman, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, John Janick, Nicholas Ferrall, Nigel Sinclair
Murder In Big Horn
Executive Producers: Matthew Galkin, Vinnie Malhotra
Co-Executive Producers: Lisa Kalikow, Joshua Levine
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence
Executive Producers: Mindy Goldberg, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Zach Heinzerling, Krista Parris, Daniel Barban Levin, Felicia Rosario
Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither
Wrestlers
Executive Producers: Greg Whiteley, Ryan O’Dowd
Co-Executive Producers: Alejandro Melendez, Adam Leibowitz
Best new scripted series (award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
Beef
Creator/Executive Producer: Lee Sung Jin
Executive Producers: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich
Co-Executive Producers: Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper
Dreaming Whilst Black
Creator/Executive Producer: Adjani Salmon
Creators: Maximilian Evans, Natasha Jatania, Laura Seixas
Executive Producers: Tanya Qureshi, Dhanny Joshi, Bal Samra, Thomas Stogdon
I’m A Virgo
Creator/Executive Producer: Boots Riley
Executive Producers: Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Jharrel Jerome, Rebecca Rivo
Co-Executive Producers: Marcus Gardley, Carver Karaszewski
Jury Duty
Creators/Executive Producers: Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky
Executive Producers: David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Nicholas Hatton, Cody Heller, Todd Schulman, Jake Szymanski, Andrew Weinberg
Slip
Creator/Executive Producer: Zoe Lister-Jones
Executive Producers: Ro Donnelly, Dakota Johnson, Katie O’Connell Marsh, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg
Best lead performance in a new scripted series
Emma Corrin, A Murder At The End Of The World
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis
Jharrel Jerome, I’m A Virgo
Zoe Lister-Jones, Slip
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent
Ali Wong, Beef
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best supporting performance in a new scripted series
Murray Bartlett, The Last Of Us
Billie Eilish, Swarm
Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs
Nick Offerman, The Last Of Us
Adina Porter, The Changeling
Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
Benny Safdie, The Curse
Luke Tennie, Shrinking
Olivia Washington, I’m A Virgo
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best breakthrough performance in a new scripted series
Clark Backo,The Changeling
Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last Of Us
Kara Young, I’m A Virgo
Best ensemble cast in a new scripted series
Jury Duty
Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan William
