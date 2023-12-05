The 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations have been announced and May December, American Fiction, and Past Lives lead the field with five nods apiece.

The Holdovers earned four and All Of Us Strangers three as the nominations were announced on Tuesday. A24 leads the studio field with 11 nominations, followed by Netflix on 10.

Andrew Scott for All Of Us Strangers, Jessica Chastain for Memory, Greta Lee for Past Lives, Franz Rogowski for Passages, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction are in the running for the gender-neutral lead acting category.

Supporting acting contenders include Ben Whishaw for Passages, Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction, Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers, and Charles Melton for May December.

Anatomy Of A Fall, The Zone Of Interest and Godland are nominated for best international feature, while Kokomo City, Four Daughters and The Mother Of All Lies are nominated for best documentary.

The nominating committee watched 430 films and 170 TV shows. Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things and Netflix’s Maestro, Society Of The Snow, Rustin, Nyad, The Killer. They Cloned Tyrone were ineligible.

The awards will be handed out on February 25 2024 on the beach in Santa Monica when Aidy Bryant will host the ceremony.

FILM NOMINATIONS

Best Feature (award given to the producer)

All Of Us Strangers

Producers: Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey



American Fiction

Producers: Cord Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson, Nikos Karamigios, Ben LeClair



May December

Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Grant S. Johnson, Pamela Koffler, Tyler W. Konney, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman, Christine Vachon



Passages

Producers: Michel Merkt, Saïd Ben Saïd



Past Lives

Producers: David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon



We Grown Now

Producers: Minhal Baig, Joe Pirro

Best director



Andrew Haigh, All Of Us Strangers

Todd Haynes, May December

William Oldroyd, Eileen

Ira Sachs, Passages

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best screenplay

American Fiction

Birth Rebirth

Bottoms

Past Lives

The Holdovers

Best documentary

Bye Bye Tiberius

Four Daughters

Going To Mars

Kokomo City

The Mother Of All Lies

Best first feature

All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt

Chronicles Of A Wandering Saint

Earth Mama

A Thousand And One

Upon Entry

Best lead performance

Jessica Chastain, Memory

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Trace Lysette, Monica

Natalie Portman, May December

Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth

Franz Rogowski, Passages

Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best supporting performance

Erika Alexander, American Fiction

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Noah Galvin, Theater Camp

Anne Hathaway, Eileen

Glenn Howerton, Blackberry

Marin Ireland, Eileen

Charles Melton, May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Catalina Saavedra, Rotting In The Sun

Ben Whishaw, Passages

Best international film (award given to the director)

Anatomy Of A Fall

France

Director: Justine Triet

Godland

Denmark-Iceland

Director: Hlynur Pálmason

Mami Wata

Nigeria

Director: C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi

Tótem

Mexico

Director: Lila Avilés

The Zone Of Interest

UK-Poland-USA

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Best cinematography

Katelin Arizmendi, Monica

Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers

Jomo Fray, All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt

Pablo Lozano, Chronicles Of A Wandering Saint

Pat Scola, We Grown Now

Best editing

Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux, Rotting In The Sun

Stephanie Filo, We Grown Now

Daniel Garber, How to Blow Up A Pipeline

Jon Philpot, Theater Camp

Emanuele Tiziani, Upon Entry

Best breakthrough performance in film

Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms

Atibon Nazaire, Mountains

Tia Nomore, Earth Mama

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Anaita Wali Zada, Fremont

John Cassavetes Award – Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (award given to the writer, director and producer)



The Artifice Girl

Director/Writer: Franklin Ritch

Producers: Aaron B. Koontz, Ashleigh Snead



Cadejo Blanco

Director/Writer/Producer: Justin Lerner

Producers: Mauricio Escobar, Ryan Friedkin, Jack Patrick Hurley



Fremont

Director/Writer: Babak Jalali

Writer: Carolina Cavalli

Producers: Rachael Fung, Chris Martin, Marjaneh Moghimi, George Rush, Sudnya Shroff, Laura Wagner



Rotting In The Sun

Director/Writer: Sebastián Silva

Writer: Pedro Peirano

Producer: Jacob Wasserman



The Unknown Country

Director/Writer/Producer: Morrisa Maltz

Writer: Lily Gladstone

Writers/Producers: Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux, Vanara Taing

Producers: Katherine Harper, Laura Heberton, Tommy Heitkamp

Robert Altman Award – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Showing Up

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Casting Director: Gayle Keller

Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams

Producers Award



The Producers Award, now in its 27th year, honours emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.

Rachael Fung

Graham Swon

Monique Walton

Someone To Watch Award – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 30th year, recognises a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

Joanna Arnow

Director of The Feeling That The Time For Doing Something Has Passed

Laura Moss

Director of Birth/Rebirth

Monica Sorelle

Director of Mountains

Truer Than Fiction Award – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 29th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Set Hernandez

Director of unseen

Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli

Director of Lakota Nation vs. United States

Sierra Urich

Director of Joonam

TV NOMINATIONS

Best new non-scripted or documentary series (award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)



Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Executive Producers: Vinnie Malhotra, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Dawn Porter



Dear Mama

Executive Producers: Lasse Järvi, Quincy ‘QD3’ Jones III, Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles D. King, Peter Nelson, Adel ‘Future’ Nur, Jamal Joseph, Ted Skillman, Allen Hughes, Steve Berman, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, John Janick, Nicholas Ferrall, Nigel Sinclair



Murder In Big Horn

Executive Producers: Matthew Galkin, Vinnie Malhotra

Co-Executive Producers: Lisa Kalikow, Joshua Levine



Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Executive Producers: Mindy Goldberg, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Zach Heinzerling, Krista Parris, Daniel Barban Levin, Felicia Rosario

Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither



Wrestlers

Executive Producers: Greg Whiteley, Ryan O’Dowd

Co-Executive Producers: Alejandro Melendez, Adam Leibowitz



Best new scripted series (award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)



Beef

Creator/Executive Producer: Lee Sung Jin

Executive Producers: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich

Co-Executive Producers: Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper



Dreaming Whilst Black

Creator/Executive Producer: Adjani Salmon

Creators: Maximilian Evans, Natasha Jatania, Laura Seixas

Executive Producers: Tanya Qureshi, Dhanny Joshi, Bal Samra, Thomas Stogdon



I’m A Virgo

Creator/Executive Producer: Boots Riley

Executive Producers: Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Jharrel Jerome, Rebecca Rivo

Co-Executive Producers: Marcus Gardley, Carver Karaszewski



Jury Duty

Creators/Executive Producers: Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky

Executive Producers: David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Nicholas Hatton, Cody Heller, Todd Schulman, Jake Szymanski, Andrew Weinberg



Slip

Creator/Executive Producer: Zoe Lister-Jones

Executive Producers: Ro Donnelly, Dakota Johnson, Katie O’Connell Marsh, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg



Best lead performance in a new scripted series



Emma Corrin, A Murder At The End Of The World

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis

Jharrel Jerome, I’m A Virgo

Zoe Lister-Jones, Slip

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent

Ali Wong, Beef

Steven Yeun, Beef



Best supporting performance in a new scripted series

Murray Bartlett, The Last Of Us

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs

Nick Offerman, The Last Of Us

Adina Porter, The Changeling

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

Benny Safdie, The Curse

Luke Tennie, Shrinking

Olivia Washington, I’m A Virgo

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best breakthrough performance in a new scripted series

Clark Backo,The Changeling

Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last Of Us

Kara Young, I’m A Virgo

Best ensemble cast in a new scripted series

Jury Duty

Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan William