Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired worldwide sales on cycling drama Hard Miles starring Matthew Modine and will kick off sales talks in TIFF next week.

Sean Astin, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, and Leslie David Baker also star in the coming-of-age sports film about a coach who must get students at a medium security correctional school to work together on a gruelling bike ride from Denver to the Grand Canyon.

Nicholl Fellow R.J. Daniel Hanna directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with producer Christian Sander. Scott Sander at Pensé Productions also served as a producer.

Greg Townsend, the character played by Modine, has worked in youth services for more than 30 years and served as an on-set consultant. Cycling legends Christian Vande Velde and George Hincapie were also involved in the film.

Hard Miles shot on location on high altitude roads in the Sierra Nevada, the desert lands of Navajo Nation, Utah, Colorado, and Grand Canyon National Park. It premiered at this year’s Bentonville Film Festival.

Blue Fox Entertainment’s US distribution arm plans a theatrical release in spring 2024.

“Theatrical audiences are hungry for inspirational stories,” said Blue Fox Entertainment’s James Huntsman. “This one showcases the beauty of the American West through the lens of cycling. Daniel, Christian and the rest of the talented cast and crew delivered a movie destined to be embraced by audiences around the world.”