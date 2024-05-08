Blue Fox Entertainment is kicking off international sales on the Croisette next week on the erotic thriller Black Diamond from the producers of Peter Sarsgaard and Sarah Gadon comedy thriller Coup!

Lady Bloodfight co-writer Judd Bloch directs the story of desire, obsession, and the darker side of human nature starring Jake McLoughlin from Quantico, Inbar Lavi from Lucifer, Shaun Sipos from Reacher, and Ray Panthaki from Colette.

Set against the backdrop of opulence and privilege, Black Diamond follows Elena, whose seemingly perfect life with her hedge fund boyfriend Spencer, takes a perilous turn when she encounters Jesse, a rugged cowboy handyman.

What starts as an affair escalates into a deadly game of passion and manipulation, threatening to shatter the lives of all involved.

Todd M. Friedman (Collection), Warner Davis (Coup!), Brian Levy (30 Minutes Or Less), and Dominic Rustam (The Professor And The Madman) produce.

Michael Huntsman negotiated the deal for Blue Fox Entertainment with Paradigm Talent Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.

Blue Fox Entertainment’s Lisa Gutberlet said: “This gripping tale of love, lust, and betrayal captivates with its raw emotion and electrifying performances, offering a riveting exploration of the human psyche. We believe it will resonate deeply with viewers, igniting conversations and leaving an indelible mark on hearts and minds everywhere.”

Bloch added, “This film is the culmination of an incredible personal journey for me from writing the script in Telluride to actually shooting it there a little over a year later. Black Diamond is intended for anybody who enjoys skiing and sexy Hollywood thrillers from back when.”