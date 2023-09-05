Mubi’s Bobby Allen, Blueprint Pictures’ Peter Czernin, Killer Films’ Christine Vachon, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates’ Anna Higgs and Netflix’s Teresa Moneo will all attend the second annual Creative Investors’ Conference at the San Sebastian International Film Festival this month.

Organised in collaboration with CAA Media Finance, it is taking place at the festival from September 26-28 and will comprise of a series of panels and discussions open to industry badge holders, under the Spanish Screenings: Financing & Tech strand.

Scroll down for the full list of participants

Roeg Sutherland, Benjamin Kramer and Sarah Schweitzman from CAA Media Finance will participate in the conference and moderate some of the activities, as will Wendy Mitchell, delegate and advisor of the San Sebastian Festival.

Topics to be addressed include opportunities in the shifting US landscape; global trends across the film value chain; the outlook from leading streamers; specific challenges facing independent producers; examining the global marketplace for Spanish-language content; finding strength in new international collaborations; and futureproofing how the industry continues to evolve to best serve audiences.

The full schedule will be published on September 11.

Creative Investors’ Conference participants