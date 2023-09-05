Mubi’s Bobby Allen, Blueprint Pictures’ Peter Czernin, Killer Films’ Christine Vachon, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates’ Anna Higgs and Netflix’s Teresa Moneo will all attend the second annual Creative Investors’ Conference at the San Sebastian International Film Festival this month.
Organised in collaboration with CAA Media Finance, it is taking place at the festival from September 26-28 and will comprise of a series of panels and discussions open to industry badge holders, under the Spanish Screenings: Financing & Tech strand.
Scroll down for the full list of participants
Roeg Sutherland, Benjamin Kramer and Sarah Schweitzman from CAA Media Finance will participate in the conference and moderate some of the activities, as will Wendy Mitchell, delegate and advisor of the San Sebastian Festival.
Topics to be addressed include opportunities in the shifting US landscape; global trends across the film value chain; the outlook from leading streamers; specific challenges facing independent producers; examining the global marketplace for Spanish-language content; finding strength in new international collaborations; and futureproofing how the industry continues to evolve to best serve audiences.
The full schedule will be published on September 11.
Creative Investors’ Conference participants
- Bobby Allen, SVP of production at Mubi
- Elisa Alvares, founder of Jacarada Consultants and senior advisor for IPR.VC
- David Arroyo, partner of Suma Capital
- Rosa Attab, producer
- Jeb Brody, president of production at Amblin Partners
- Mariano César, SVP Content GE Content Latin America at HBO Max
- Sarah Colvin, director of acquisitions at Neon
- Liesl Copland, executive vice president content and platform strategy at Participant Media David Davoli, president of international of Anonymous Content
- Peter Czernin, co-chairman Blueprint Pictures
- David Davoli, president of international of Anonymous Content
- Marc Dujardin, president of Le Collectif 64
- David Flynn, head of global drama at wiip
- Anna Higgs, managing director of Casarotto Ramsay & Associates
- Kiska Higgs, president, production and acquisitions at Focus Features
- Phil Hunt, CEO of Head Gear Films and co-managing director of Bankside Films
- Fionnuala Jamison, managing director of mk2
- Aijah Keith, senior manager (head of indie film licensing) at Hulu
- Michelle Knudsen, manager and producer at 42 Production
- Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon, co-founders of Killer Films
- Axel Kuschevatzky, CCO and founder of Infinity Hill
- Jean Labadie, president of Le Pacte
- Vincent Maraval, president of Goodfellas
- Matías Mosteirín, producer and director general at K&S Films
- Teresa Moneo, director, international original film, Netflix
- Tendo Nagenda, producer at 10 by Ten
- Lisa Nishimura, producer
- Maren Olson, EVP of film, 30West
- Nick Shumaker, manager and producer at Anonymous Content and Head of AC Independent
- John Sloss, president of Cinetic Media and founder/partner at Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo
- Whitney Sudler-Smith, co-founder of Vanglorious Productions
- Gabrielle Tana, producer and co-founder of Brouhaha Entertainment
- Robert Walak, president of Film and TV at Iconoclast
- Michael Weber, managing director of The Match Factory
-
Palme d’Or winner ‘Anatomy Of A Fall’ opens big in France to boost August box office above pre-pandemic average
No comments yet