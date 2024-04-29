Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish is out as the company unveiled a triumvirate leadership team shortly before its Q1 earnings report and amid corporate uncertainty that has placed a question mark over who will eventually own the company.

Paramount Global has established an Office of the CEO comprising George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, and Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon.

Cheeks, McCarthy and Robbins will work closely with Naveen Chopra, CFO, and the board to develop “a long-range plan to accelerate growth and develop popular content, materially streamline operations, strengthen the balance sheet, and continue to optimize the streaming strategy”.

That plan will undoubtedly be influenced by whoever ends up owning Paramount Global.

Paramount Global controlling shareholder Shari Redstone is in exclusive negotiations with David Ellison’s Skydance Media to acquire her stake in a bid backed by RedBird Capital.

It is understood Skydance has offered a sweetner in the form of a $3bn cash infusion designed to give shareholders a larger stake than originally planned after they argued a deal would benefit Redstone but not necessarily other shareholders. The money would be used to pay off debt and buy back stock, according to The New York Times.

Private equity firm Apollo has also made an all-cash $27bn bid with Sony Pictures.