Bong Joon-ho, director of Oscar-winning film Parasite, stood with a group of South Korean culture and entertainment industry leaders today in Seoul, calling for a probe into police authorities’ handling of an investigation into Lee Sun-kyun, following the actor’s death last month.

They also questioned media practices in reporting on such cases and asked the government and legislators to examine and revise laws to protect the civil rights of those under investigation.

Best known for his role as the father of the affluent family in Parasite, Lee was found dead in his car in central Seoul on December 27, days after his appearance for a third round of police questioning on suspicion of illegal drug use.

“We urge authorities to thoroughly investigate the truth as to whether there were no problems with security in police investigations throughout the two-month period from the initial leak of internal information regarding the deceased’s investigation to the time of his death,” said Bong, taking his turn among the leaders in reading from a printed statement drawn up by a conference comprised of 29 organisations within the arts and entertainment industry including film, broadcast and management-related associations, unions and guilds and international film festivals.

The statement was endorsed by more than 2,000 members of the country’s culture and entertainment industry, including Lee’s fellow Parasite star Song Kang-ho and singer-songwriter Yoon Jong-shin.

“In particular, KBS’ exclusive report on November 24, when the National Institute of Forensic Science’s detailed analysis came back negative, contains a number of investigative details and it must be carefully revealed how and for what purpose they were provided, and the same is true of what was reported on December 26, after the deceased consistently denied the charges in the third subpoenaed examination despite a 19-hour all-night investigation,” added Bong.

“The investigative authorities cannot be free from all responsibilities simply by saying that they investigated in accordance with legal procedures. A thorough fact-finding examination into the investigation process is the only way to correct bad investigative practices and avoid creating second or third victims.”

In addition to national broadcaster KBS, the statement also questioned “yellow journalism” media and Youtubers who allegedly sensationalised Lee’s case.

“Clear legislative improvements are needed to prevent principles and exceptions from being reversed when it comes to the human rights of suspects and the public’s right to know, and to prevent investigative authorities from arbitrarily interpreting and applying the purpose of the law,” the statement said, ending with a pledge that the alliance of organisations would “do our best until satisfactory results are obtained”.