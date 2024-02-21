Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 has been set by Warner Bros Pictures for a January 31, 2025 North American release on Imax as well as regular format screens.

The new date pushes the much anticipated sci-fi film with Robert Pattinson back ten months from its previous launch date.

Opening dates for international markets are expected to be revealed soon, with many likely to be close to the domestic launch.

Mickey 17 had originally been set for a March 29 opening this year, but Warner Bros took the film out of that slot early last month. It is understood that the move was made to give South Korean filmmaker Bong, whose previous feature was Palme d’Or and best film Oscar winner Parasite, extra time to complete post-production after disruption to the production’s schedule due to last year’s Hollywood strikes.

The new release date is believed to have been picked to ensure the availability of Imax screens in North America and to coincide with Lunar New Year celebrations and moviegoing in Asia and other international regions.

Adapted from Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel Mickey7 and produced by Plan B, the film centres on an ‘expendable’ employee on an expedition to colonise an ice world who tries to stop his clone from replacing him.

As well as Pattinson, the cast includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo. Producers are Bong, Dooho Choi, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.