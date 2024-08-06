Bookworm starring Elijah Wood as a hapless father who helps his daughter track down a mythical beast has won the 2024 Fantasia International Film Festival’s audience award for best international feature.

Ant Timpson’s New Zealand family film took its place on the honours roll while Cannes premiere The Count Of Monte-Cristo, which earned the festival’s Cheval Noir juried award for best film just over a week ago, earned the silver award.

Jun’ichi Yasuda’s fish-out-of-water comedy A Samurai In Time was named Best Asian Feature, while Michael Pierro’s drama-thriller Self Driver was named Best Canadian Feature.

Voïvod: We Are Connected, Felipe Belalcazar’s film about the celebrated Canadian metal band, won the inaugural Best Documentary Feature category.

Annecy premiere Ghost Cat Anzu from Yôko Kuno and Nobuhiro Yamashita was named Best Animated Feature, and Bruno Mourral’s Kidnapping Inc. won Best Quebec Feature and premiered in Sundance at the start of the year.

Fantasia announced its audience award winners on Tuesday after tabulating what it said were thousands of votes. The festival reported record attendance but had not provided specific numbers at time of writing.

The 28th annual event in Montreal ran July 18 to August 4 and closed over the weekend with the world premiere of André Forcier’s period dramedy Ababouiné. The 2025 edition will return from July 17 to August 3.

2024 Fantasia audience award winners

Best International Feature

Gold: Bookworm

Silver: The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Bronze: RATS!

Best International Short

Gold: Faces

Silver: Streetlight

Bronze: Les yeux d’Olga

Best Asian Feature

Gold: A Samurai In Time

Silver: Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Bronze: Penalty Loop

Best Asian Short

Gold: Memory

Silver: Wanna Die Wanna Kill

Bronze: Night Fishing

Best Documentary Feature

Voïvod: We Are Connected

Best Animated Feature

Gold: Ghost Cat Anzu

Silver: The Missing

Bronze: Mononoke The Movie: Phantom In The Rain

Best Animated Short

Gold: Ruthless Blade

Silver: Lantern Blade, Episode Three

Bronze: Les Bêtes and Number 32. Giant Fish (tie)

Best Canadian Feature

Gold: Self Driver

Silver: Silent Planet

Bronze: Scared Shitless

Best Canadian Short

Gold: The Shitty Ride

Silver: Dirty Bad Wrong

Bronze: Bath Bomb

Best Quebec Feature

Gold: Kidnapping Inc.

Silver: Jour de chasse

Bronze: Ababouiné

Best Quebec Short

Gold: The Image Seller

Silver: Mourir En Silence

Bronze: Réinsertion and Bring Back Guillaume (tie).