Vertical has picked up all rights for UK-Ireland of UK crime drama Salvable from Metro International, to be released later this year.

It is the debut feature of UK-based directing duo Björn Franklin and Johnny Marchetta. Producers are Jamie Gamache and Connor O’Hara for Lowkey Films and Julien Loeffler and James Kermack for Featuristic Films.

Toby Kebbell, Shia LaBeouf and James Cosmo star in the story of a washed-up boxer, whose chance of redemption comes in the world of illegal boxing.

Production finance was supplied by Principal Film Finance, Moo Studios, Lipsync Productions, Violator Cinema Distribution and Copper Island.

Grindstone Entertainment Group has North American rights.

Previously announced pre-sales include Capelight in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Nos Lusomundo in Portugal, Discovery in Former Yugoslavia, Violator Cinema in CIS, Phoenicia in the Middle East, Neo Films in Greece and CineSky for Airlines.