Bradley Cooper’s Maestro at Netflix has been named as the closing night selection of AFI FEST on October 29.

The film just received its world premiere in Venice where it earned strong reviews, bolstering its Oscar credentials as Hollywood heads into awards season.

Cooper directed the feature and stars as the celebrated conductor, composer, and musician Leonard Bernstein opposite Carey Mulligan as his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn.

Cooper co-wrote the screenplay with Josh Singer (Spotlight) and the producers are Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Cooper, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

As previously announced, AFI Fest will open on October 25 with the world premiere of apocalyptic thriller Leave The World Behind written and directed by Sam Esmail and starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold.

Maestro gets its North American premiere as the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala on October 2.