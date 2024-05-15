Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired all North American rights to Queen Rising, feature directing debut of Princeton James.

The company is planning a limited theatrical, DVD and streaming release next month.

The drama, which screened last October at the Black Film Festival in Atlanta, is written by Allison Chaney and Henry E Reaves III and produced for Enhanced Media by Emily James, Princeton James, Mitch Martin and May Todd.

Jade Abrielle, K J Baker and Candice Bradburn star in the story of a struggling school teacher who lands a lucrative book deal that leads her to confront her dark past involving a famous murder case. As she delves into her own history she realises that the past may not be as distant as she believed.

Rich Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass Pictures, said: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with the team behind Queen Rising. This film possesses a unique narrative depth and emotional resonance that aligns perfectly with Breaking Glass Pictures’ commitment to showcasing diverse and compelling stories.”