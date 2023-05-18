Bulldog Film Distribution has acquired four films for UK-Ireland release, including darkly comic thriller A Kind Of Kidnapping.

Writer-director Dan Clark’s feature debut won the main Golden Bee plus best actress and best screenplay awards at Manchester Film Festival in March; Bulldog will release it theatrically in July, including a Q&A tour. Patrick Baladi stars as a sleazy politician who turns his kidnapping by a young couple to his advantage.

Oscar Harding’s A Life On The Farm, which has played over 30 film festivals including Edinburgh and the US’ Fantastic Fest, will also receive a theatrical release and Q&A tour through Bulldog in September 2023. The documentary follows Harding after he inherits a bizarre home movie from his late grandfather.

Bulldog has also picked up Mike Murray’s Bifa-longlisted drama Mind-Set, starring Steve Oram, Eilis Cahill, Peter Bankole, Julia Deakin and Jason Isaacs; and Bite, the debut feature of former surgeon James Owen, a cannibalistic house-of-horror feature that debuted at London’s FrightFest. Both will also have limited theatrical releases.

”Inspired by a lot of the comedy crime films I grew up watching in the 90s, but with an added element of political satire, I wanted my directorial debut to be a small, self-contained comedy with big, relatable themes,” said Clark of A Kind Of Kidnapping.