In South Korea, Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) director Huh Moonyung is set to step down, with plans to make an unexpected exit ahead of this year’s edition.

Huh was appointed in March 2021 with his term set to run until March 2024 but intends to leave the role five months ahead of the event’s 28th edition, which is scheduled to run October 4-13.

The news comes three days after BIFF announced the appointment of Cho Jungkook as managing director of the festival to “lead alongside current festival director” Huh, which has led to widespread speculation in local press.

Like Huh, Cho is a former editor-in-chief of the country’s leading film journal Cine21. Cho’s experience also includes working as secretary general at the Busan Film Commission and Korean Film Council. In his new role, Cho will focus on managing the festival’s budget, corporate and administrative affairs.

Speaking to Screen, Busan chairperson Lee Yong-kwan shared that Huh had not tendered a resignation letter, but rather expressed his intent to resign in a message.

“In short, he said that he had wanted to leave after completing this year’s edition, but that he is exhausted in mind and body,” said Lee. “He seems to have told film industry people outside of the festival as well. I sent him a message to take a rest and we are to meet in two weeks’ time.

“We’ll have to get to the bottom of it, but I think the speculation around this being over the new managing director is just that. Or it might just be part of it. The managing director is to take care of internal duties such as accounting and admin so that the festival director – much like the artistic directors at other festivals – can concentrate on programming and international networking. We had discussed and agreed about it and it went through the general assembly. But if I was mistaken [about how he felt], I should apologise.”

Huh was not available for comment.

Lee added he was also unable to reach him, and that when Huh returns in two weeks, he plans to try, with other industry figures, to convince him to remain at the festival.