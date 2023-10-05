Screen’s latest special edition covers the 2023 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which runs October 4-13, and the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), taking place from October 7-10.

As well as overviews of the festival and industry market, the special includes a look at BIFF’s Indonesia focus, profiles five titles at the Asian Project Market, offers details on the New Currents and Jiseok competition films, and features an interview with Ning Hao, director of closing film The Movie Emperor.