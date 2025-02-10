Cam Sehpa, a Turkish remake of prizewinning Spanish horror film The Coffee Table, has wrapped principal photography in Turkey.

The remake is directed by Can Evrenol and produced by Bilal Kalyoncu of AKC Sinema in partnership with MorbidoGate, a strategic alliance between US-based global production consortium Globalgate Entertainment and Mexico’s Morbido Group. The project originated from a genre IP showcase hosted by MorbidoGate at last year’s Cannes film festival.

MorbidoGate, Globalgate and AKC are selling the film at this week’s EFM in Berlin and CVG Mars will release theatrically in Turkey.

Spanish original The Coffee Table (La Mesita del Comedor), directed by Caye Casas, premiered at the 2022 Tallinn Black Nights festival, where it won the White Raven prize.

Globalgate’s executive vice president for global content Meg Thomson and co-founder Paul Presburger commented: “Both the original Spanish film and our Turkish remake perfectly embody Globalgate’s mission to adapt high-quality intellectual properties for global audiences while also nurturing emerging talent in key international markets. We’re thrilled for all to see how Can Evrenol reimagines this bold, horrific and thought-provoking tale.”

Morbido CEO Pablo Guisa Koestinger added: “When we launched MorbidoGate, our strategic alliance with Globalgate Entertainment, we envisioned combining our expertise, networks and Ibero-American-sourced intellectual property to nurture emerging talent worldwide while creating both thrilling and audience-pleasing content. Cam Sehpa, Can Evrenol’s remake of The Coffee Table, is our horrifying dream come true – and there’s much more to come!”