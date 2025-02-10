TrustNordisk has unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at Anders Thomas Jensen’s new film, which has been retitled The Last Viking for international territories (previously Back To Reality).

Currently in post-production after shooting last autumn, the film has sold to Starcat Cable Network Co. in Japan. Previously confirmed deals include Germany, Austria and Switzerland (Neue Visionen Filmverleigh Gmbh), Benelux (September Film) and Italy (Plaion). TrustNordisk will be conducting further sales at next week’s European Film Market (February 13-19).

The Last Viking reunites Mads Mikkelsen and Nikolaj Lie Kaas with Jensen; the actors have appeared in all of Jensen’s previous films including 2020’s Danish box-office hit Riders Of Justice, 2000’s Flickering Lights, Men & Chicken (2015), Adam’s Apples (2005) and The Green Butchers (2003).

The story follows a bank robber, Anker (Lie Kaas), who is fresh out of jail on his way to collect the loot. The only one who knows where the money is buried is his brother, Manfred (Mikkelsen), who has a mental illness and no longer remembers where the loot is.

The cast also includes Lars Brygmann, Sofie Grabøl, Bodil Jørgensen, Søren Malling, Nicolas Bro, Kardo Razzazi, Lars Ranthe and Peter During.

Producers are Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Sidsel Hybschmann for Zentropa in co-production with Film i Väst and Zentropa Sweden/Lizette Jonjic with support from The Danish Film Institute, FilmFyn, The Swedish Film Institute, Eurimages, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, in co-production with Nordisk Film Distribution & TV 2. Creative Europe MEDIA supported development.

Nordisk Film Distribution plans to release the film locally in autumn 2025.