Paris-based Pyramide International has acquired Emmanuel Mouret’s comedy drama Une Honnete Femme, starring Camille Cottin, Sara Forestier and India Hair.

It will launch the film at next week’s Rendez-Vous in Paris, along with Thierry de Peretti’s feature documentary A Son Image and Johanna Pyykkö’s My Wonderful Stranger.

Une Honnête Femme (literally, ‘an honest woman’ ) zooms in on three friends with different views on love – one who has just left a relationship, one who advocates for a relationship without love, and one who sees love as an adventure. Damien Bonnard, Gregoire Ludig and Vincent Macaigne also star in the film written by Mouret with Carmen Leroi. Pyramide is also releasing the film in France later in 2024

A Son Image is a portrait of a young photographer for a local Corsican newspaper as her life intertwines with current events from the 1980s through the dawn of the 21st century. It is produced by France’s Les Films Velvet and stars newcomer Clara Maria Laredo.

My Wonderful Stranger is about a lonely woman in Oslo who tricks a man with amnesia into believing they are lovers. The film passed through Critics’ Week’s Next Step programme and is produced by Norway’s Oslo Pictures and Eye, France’s Bathysphere and MB17 and Sweden’s Garagefilm.

It is Pyykkö’s feature debut after screening her short film at Cannes’ Critics Week in 2019 and working as assistant to Joachim Trier.

Pyramide International is also handling the Rendez-Vous’ opening night film, Pascal Bonitzer’s Auction, about an auctioneer who discovers a painting missing since 1939 that turns out to be a looted masterpiece. It is produced by SBS Productions.

The company will also market premiere two documentaries: Karim Dridi’s Alive, about couples and their children awaiting organ donations, produced by France’s Mirak Films; and Sonia Kronlund’s The Man With A Thousand Faces, produced by France’s Chaz Productions and Poland’s Mandants Films. It portrays a private detective as they attempt to track down a con artist claiming several professions and nationalities at once, living with four women at the same time and adapting his story and personality to each one.

The slate also includes anticipated Larrieu brothers’ drama Jim’s Story and André Téchiné’s My New Friends starring Isabelle Huppert and Hafsia Herzi.