Iair Said’s debut feature Most People Die On Sundays has been acquired for France by distributor JHR Films ahead of its world premiere in Cannes’ Acid programme.

The Argentinian comedy drama is already set for release in Latin America via Star+ (Disney+) and in Spain with A Contracorriente Films.

Said’s short Present Imperfect previously competed for the short film Palme d’Or.

Most People Die On Sundays centres on an overweight 30-something who returns to his native Argentina to reconnect with his mother and his Jewish family. There he embarks on a quest across Buenos Aires to quench his anxiety via driving lessons, cheap healthcare and trying to sleep with any man that shows him a little attention.

The film stars Iair Said, Rita Cortese, Antonia Zegers and Juliana Gattas.

Most People Die On Sundays is produced by Nicolás Avruj and Diego Lerman of Argentina’s Campo Cine and co-produced with Patagonik, Spain’s Nephilim Producciones and Italy’s Dispàrte.

International sales are handled by Athens-based Heretic. France’s JHR Films recently released Argentinian feature Los Delincuentes by Rodrigo Moreno.

Ioanna Stais, Heretic’s head of sales & acquisitions, said: “Most People Die On Sundays combines a heartfelt, personal tale with the entertaining absurdities of generational angst, the search for love and the bureaucracy of loss. It’s as much a film about family bonding as it is about finding the right place in a strange world. A feeling that makes us confident in it selling wide.”