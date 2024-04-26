Cannes Film Festival (May 14-25) has added a rendez-vouz with Italian actor and filmmaker Valeria Golino to its programme as well as two animated features and the first Cinema de la Plage titles.

Golino, whose credits include Rain Man and Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, will premiere the first episode of her new series The Art Of Joy followed by an in conversation event. The series, which will screen in Italian cinemas in July, stars Jasmine Trinca, Tecla Insolia and Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi and follows a Sicilian woman in the early 1900s who dreams of a better life.

The actor and filmmaker has premiered two of her films at Cannes previously – Honey in 2013 and Euforia in 2019.

The festival has also added two titles aimed at younger audiences; Claude Barras’ Sauvages and Into The Wonderwoods from Vincent Paronnaud and Alexis Ducord. Sauvages is a Switzerland-France-Belgium animation surrounding the Bornean rainforest while In The Wonderwoods follows a young boy left behind at a rest stop.

Ahead of its full programme launch, the free beach screening series Cinema de la Plage has announced the first four titles: Daniel Burman’s Transmitzvah, Jul’s Silex And The City, Jean-François Laguionie’s Slocum Et Moi and Lisa Azuelos and Thierry Teston’s My Way.