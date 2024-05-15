Brazilian director Marcelo Caetano’s Critics’ Week title Baby has been sold to Dark Star Pictures and Uncork’d Entertainment for North America in advance of its Cannes premiere later this week.

Germany’s M-Appeal is handling sales on the film about an 18 year-old boy is released from a juvenile detention centre, only to find himself alone and adrift on the streets of São Paulo.

The film is a Brazil-France-Netherlands co-production involving Cup Filmes, Desbun Filmes, Plateau Produções, Still Moving, Circe Films and Kaap Holland Film.

Further recent Dark Star releases include 2023 Critics; Week winner Tiger Stripes and Fantastic Fest winner Property. Dark Star also recently picked up Chuck Chuck Baby and SXSW 2024 title Turtles.

Uncork’d Entertainment was founded in July, 2012 by Keith Leopard. It has also acquired Eyes Of The Abyss, screening as part of Cannes’ Blood Window Showcase, and Cidade; Campo which won the best director prize in the Berlinale Encounters section.