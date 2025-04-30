EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Pyramide International has secured sales rights outside of Asia to Lee Sang-il’s Kokuho, a Japanese drama set to world premiere next month in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes.

Pyramide will also handle distribution in France while Tokyo-based Aniplex Inc. oversees sales for Asia. A release in Japan is set for June 6 through Toho.

The film centres on Kikuo, the son of a yakuza boss, who is taken under the wing of a renowned kabuki actor following the death of his father. The young man dedicates his life to the art of kabuki – a classical form of Japanese theatre known for its costumes and elaborate makeup – alongside Shunsuke, the only son of the veteran actor. Set against post-war Japan’s economic boom, the story spans 50 years as the two men experience glory, downfall, scandal and triumph.

Kikuo is played by Ryo Yoshizawa, known for the Kingdom film franchise, for which he won the best supporting actor award from the Japan Academy in 2020. He is also known for the Tokyo Revengers and Kamen Rider films as well as Isao Yukisada’s River’s Edge, which screened at Berlin in 2018.

The veteran actor is played by Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe, who credits include Inception, Godzilla, The Last Samurai and Max series Tokyo Vice. He previously worked with director Lee on a Japanese remake of Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, which premiered at Venice in 2013, and mystery drama Rage, which debuted at Toronto and screened in competition at San Sebastian in 2016.

Further cast includes Ryusei Yokohama, Mitsuki Takahata and Shinobu Terajima.

The story is adapted from Shuichi Yoshida’s 2017 novel of the same name with a screenplay written by Satoko Okudera, known for her work on Mamoru Hosoda’s animated hits Summer Wars, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time and Wolf Children.

Korean-Japanese filmmaker Lee previously directed Yoshida novel Villain, which won five awards from the Japan Academy following its release in 2010. He is also known for The Wandering Moon, which starred Yokohama and premiered at Jeonju in 2022; and has also directed episodes of Apple TV+ series Packinko.

Kokuho producers are Shinzo Matsuhashi for Aniplex and Chieko Murata for Myriagon Studio.