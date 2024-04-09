George Lucas will receive an honorary Palme d’Or at the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival (May 14-25, 2025).

The Star Wars and Indiana Jones director will be presented with the award at the festival’s closing ceremony on Saturday, May 25.

Lucas’ debut feature THX 1138 premiered at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight in 1971.

The US director has been nominated for four Oscars, including two for his 1974 feature American Graffiti.

”The Festival de Cannes has always held a special place in my heart,” said Lucas. ”I was surprised and elated when my first film, THX-1138, was selected to be shown in a new program for first-time directors called the Directors’ Fortnight. Since then, I have returned to the festival on many occasions in a variety of capacities as a writer, director and producer.”

Previous recipients of the festival’s honorary Palme d’Or include Michael Douglas, last year.