The Gotham Film & Media Institute has announced that the cast of Sing Sing will receive The 2024 Gotham Social Justice Tribute at the 34th edition of The Gothams.

The honour was created to recognise the actors and filmmakers behind the most compelling purpose-driven films in cinema.

Greg Kwedar directed and co-wrote with Clint Bentley the story about a wrongfully convicted man, played by Colman Domingo, who finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men.

The story is based on the real-life programme Rehabilitation Through the Arts. Last month, Jon-Adrian “JJ” Velazquez, one of the film’s co-stars, was fully exonerated for his wrongful conviction after serving nearly 24 years in prison.

Sing Sing premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and released by A24 in the US in July. The production operated on a community-based financial model that saw each member of the cast and crew paid the same rate and share in the upside.

Monique Walton, Bentley, and Kwedar served as producers, while executive producers include Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Colman Domingo, Raúl Domingo, Larry Kalas, Larry Kelly, Nancy Schafer, Clarence Maclin, and John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield.

This week the Gotham Film & Media Institute unveiled its Gotham Awards nominees, The ceremony will take place on December 2 in New York, when Sing Sing will be honoured.