The nominations for the 34th Gotham Awards were unveiled on Tuesday, with Anora, Hard Truths, and The Last Showgirl among 39 features and 25 performances in the running for nine awards.

Nominees were announced via X and sees Anora, which leads the way on four nods, Babygirl, Challengers, A Different Man, and Nickel Boys up for the best feature prize, while Pamela Anderson, Adrien Brody, Saoirse Ronan, Mikey Madison, and Demi Moore are in the running for best lead performance.

Nickel Boys and I Saw The TV Glow each earned three nominations, while Hard Truths garnered two. The Substance was ineligible for best picture as it was deemed to be an international title.

International feature film nominees are All We Imagine As Light, Green Border, Hard Truths, Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell, and Vermiglio.

The inaugural best director category pits Payal Kapadia against Sean Baker, Guan Hu, Jane Schoenbrun, and RaMell Ross.

The 34th Annual Gotham Awards will be held on December 2 in New York. Nominees appear below.

Breakthrough Performer

Lily Collias, Good One (Metrograph Pictures)

Ryan Destiny, The Fire Inside (Amazon MGM Studios)

Maisy Stella, My Old Ass (Amazon MGM Studios)

Izaac Wang, Dìdi (Focus Features)

Brandon Wilson, Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Yura Borisov, Anora (Neon)

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson (Netflix)

Brigette Lundy-Paine, I Saw the TV Glow (A24)

Natasha Lyonne, His Three Daughters (Netflix)

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing (A24)

Katy O’Brian, Love Lies Bleeding (A24)

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist (A24)

Adam Pearson, A Different Man (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry, The Fire Inside (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl (Roadside Attractions)

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (A24)

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing (A24)

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths (Bleecker Street)

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl (A24)

Keith Kupferer, Ghostlight (IFC Films)

Mikey Madison, Anora (Neon)

Demi Moore, The Substance (Mubi)

Saoirse Ronan, Outrun (Sony Pictures Classics)

Justice Smith, I Saw the TV Glow (A24)

Breakthrough Director

Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls (Juno Films, Inc)

India Donaldson, Good One (Metrograph Pictures)

Alessandra Lacorazza, In the Summers (Music Box Films)

Vera Drew, The People’s Joker (Altered Innocence)

Mahdi Fleifel, To a Land Unknown (Watermelon Pictures)

Best Screenplay

Between The Temples, Nathan Silver, C. Mason Wells (Sony Pictures Classics)

Evil Does Not Exist, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Sideshow and Janus Films)

Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping (Utopia)

His Three Daughters, Azazel Jacobs (Netflix)

Janet Planet, Annie Baker (A24)

Best Director

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light (Sideshow and Janus Films)

Sean Baker, Anora (Neon)

Guan Hu, Black Dog (The Forge)

Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow (A24)

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Documentary Feature

Dahomey (Mubi)

Intercepted (Grasshopper Film)

No Other Land (Antipode Films)

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (Kino Lorber)

Sugarcane (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Union (Self-distributed)

Best International Feature

All We Imagine as Light (Sideshow and Janus Films)

Green Border (Kino Lorber)

Hard Truths (Bleecker Street)

Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell (Kino Lorber)

Vermiglio (Sideshow and Janus Films)

Best Feature

Anora (Neon)

Babygirl (A24)

Challengers (Amazon MGM Studios)

A Different Man (A24)

Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios).