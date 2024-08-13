Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced the on-stage guests at next month’s 49th edition, including Cate Blanchett, Alfonso Cuarón, and Malala Yousafzai.



TIFF’s In Conversation With… (ICW) series will see Blanchett, who stars in TIFF selections Disclaimer from Cuarón and Guy Maddin’s Rumours, and Zoe Saldaña, who stars in TIFF selection Emilia Pérez and shared the Cannes best actress prize, discuss their careers and creative processes.

The programme will also hear from Presence director Steven Soderbergh, and South Korean stars Hyun Bin of TIFF spy thriller Harbin and Lee Dong-wook of Disney+ series A Shop For Killers.

The Visionaries section profiling “individuals who are forging creative and business pathways in the industry” will feature conversations with Cuarón, Doctor Who head writer and Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat, Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter, ‘The Black List’ founder Franklin Leonard, and Yousafzai, the Pakistani educational activist who became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate at the age of 17.

TIFF and Rolex have partnered on the inaugural Play The Part two-hander conversation between Rolex mentoring programme participants: mentor Jia Zhang-Ke, director of Cannes premiere Caught By The Tides, and protégé Rafael Manuel.

The festival’s second annual Black Excellence Brunch will celebrate black leaders of the Canadian and international film industries and explore the theme of multihyphenates.

Leadership also said on Tuesday that Festival Street will take over a section of King Street West outside TIFF Lightbox from September 5-8.

The full industry programming line-up will be announced later this week. TIFF runs September 5-15.