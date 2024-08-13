World premieres of hot sales titles including Nick Hamm’s English-language feature William Tell starring Claes Bang and theatre director Marianne Elliott’s debut The Salt Path with Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs are among 20 additions to Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) official selection.

The new arrivals announced on Tuesday bring the total number of films on offer to 278 at the 49th edition of the festival running September 5-15. The entire schedule is now available on the festival’s website.

There are also world premieres in Galas and Special Presentations for Killer Film’s drama On Swift Horses starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jacob Elordi from Daniel Minahan, Max Minghella’s dystopian horror Shell with Elisabeth Moss and Kate Hudson, and 1930s Oklahoma dust storm horror Hold Your Breath with Sarah Paulson.

Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis receives its first public screenings since Cannes, while a host of other titles hopping over the Atlantic following their world premieres in Venice give an indication of some of the must-have fall festival selections in the run-up to awards season.

They include Luca Guadagnino’s Queer at Fremantle starring Daniel Craig; Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door with Sony Pictures Classics in the US and Warner Bros for select territories; Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist with Focus Features; sales title Maura Delpero’s Vermiglio; and Halina Reijn’s erotic thriller Babygirl from A24 starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson. Mati Diop’s Berlin Golden Bear winner Dahomey is also on its way to TIFF.

Discovery additions comprise world premieres of Canadian entries Village Keeper from Karen Chapman and You Are Not Alone from Marie-Hélène Viens, Philippe Lupien.

Damien Chazelle and Mina Shum are featured in Special Screening events with respective selections: 2016 TIFF People’s Choice Award winner La La Land, and Double Happiness from 1994.

Gala

Megalopolis (USA)

Dir: Francis Ford Coppola

North American premiere

William Tell (It-UK)

Dir Nick Hamm

World premiere

Special Presentations

Babygirl (USA)

Dir: Halina Reijn

North American premiere

Dahomey (Ben-Fr-Sen)

Dir: Mati Diop

North American premiere

Hold Your Breath (USA)

Dirs: Karrie Crouse, Will Joines

World premiere

On Swift Horses (USA)

Dir: Daniel Minahan

World premiere

Paul Anka: His Way (USA)

Dir: John Maggio

World premiere

Queer (It-USA)

Dir: Luca Guadagnino

North American premiere

Saturday Night (USA)

Dir. Jason Reitman

Canadian Premiere

Shell (USA)

Dir: Max Minghella

World premiere

The Brutalist (UK)

Dir: Brady Corbet

North American premiere

The Luckiest Man In America (USA)

Dir: Samir Oliveros

World premiere

The Room Next Door (Sp)

Dir: Pedro Almodóvar

North American premiere

The Salt Path (UK)

Dir: Marianne Elliott

World premiere

Vermiglio (It-Fr-Belg)

Dir: Maura Delpero

North American premiere

Discovery

Village Keeper (Can)

Dir: Karen Chapman

World premiere

You Are Not Alone (Can)

Dirs: Marie-Hélène Viens, Philippe Lupien

World premiere

Centrepiece

Bliss (Hemda, Isr)

Dir: Shemi Zarhin

International premiere

Special Events

Double Happiness (Can)

Dir: Mina Shum

Whiplash (USA)

Dir: Damien Chazelle.