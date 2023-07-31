US writer and filmmaker Charlie Kaufman will receive the honorary Heart of Sarajevo award at the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival next month (August 11-18).

The festival will host a special screening of Oscar-winning feature Adaptation, which was written by Kaufman and directed by Spike Jonze, as part of its Open Air strand.

Kaufman previously attended the festival in 2008 with his directorial debut, Synecdoche, New York.

As a writer, Kaufman has been Oscar-nominated for Adaptation, Jonze’s Being John Malkovich and Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, winning the Academy Award for the latter in 2005. Anomalisa, which Kaufman co-directed with Duke Johnson and wrote, was nominated for a best animated feature Oscar in 2016.

His most recent feature was surrealist thriller I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, released in 2020, while he directed his first short, Jackals & Fireflies, which was released earlier this year.

As previously announced, Sarajevo will also honour UK-Irish director Mark Cousins with the Heart of Sarajevo award.