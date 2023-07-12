Aftersun director Charlotte Wells and Holy Spider star Zar Amir Ebrahimi are among the jurors for the 76th Locarno Film Festival (August 2-12).

The Scottish filmmaker and Iranian actor will sit on the international competition jury, led by French actor Lambert Wilson, alongside European Film Academy president Matthijs Wouter Knol and Lesli Klainberg, president of film at the Lincoln Centre.

Films competing at Locarno this year include Radu Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World, Lav Diaz’s Essential Truths Of The Lake and Sofia Exarchou’s Animal.

Making up the Cinema Of The Present jury for first and second features is Beatrice Fiorentino, general delegate of Venice’s Critics Week; Erige Sehiri, French-Tunisian director of Under The Fig Trees; and Helena Wittmann, German filmmaker.

For the first feature strand film critic and programmer Devika Girish, and filmmakers Omar El Zohairy and Isabel Sandoval will serve on the jury.

Locarno’s newest award – the Green Leopard for films that raise environmental awareness – will be judged by Iranian filmmaker Firouzeh Khosrovani, Swiss-Paraguayan director, screenwriter and producer Arami Ullón, and Senegalese filmmaker Moussa Sene Absa.

The winners will be announced at Locarno’s closing night on August 12.