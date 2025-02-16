Germany-based sales outfit M-Appeal has closed theatrical deals with three prominent European territories for Huo Meng’s Berlin Chinese completion title Living The Land.



The deals, confirmed at the EFM on Sunday, are with Spain (Avalon), Portugal (Leopardo Filmes) and Norway (Fidalgo).

“We were captivated by the film’s stunning beauty and camera work,” said Stefan Schmitz, CEO of Avalon. The film has ”authenticity, warmth and even comic touches”.

Set in 1991, the Golden Bear contender looks at how China’s rapid socio-economic transformation has created upheaval in the lives of families across the country. The film was produced by Shanghai Film Group, Phoenix Legend Films Co, Floating Light (Foshan) Film and Culture Co, Shanghai’s Bad Rabbit Pictures Co and Lianray Pictures production. The producer is Zhang Fan.

As previously announced, it has also sold to ARP for France.