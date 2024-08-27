US actor Chris Pine has joined the cast of The Kidnapping Of Arabella, the second feature film from writer-director Carolina Cavalli, following her Venice 2022 premiere Amanda.

Pine joins the previously-announced Benedetta Porcaroli, who stars in the Netflix Italy series Baby. Pine’s role will be fully in the Italian language.

The Kidnapping of Arabella is produced by Antonio Celsi for Italy’s Elsinore Film and Annamaria Morelli for Fremantle’s The Apartment.

Production starts this week in northern Italy between Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. It tells the story of a woman, played by Porcaroli, who is convinced that she is the wrong version of herself, until she meets a seven-year-old girl who makes her change her mind.