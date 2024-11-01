Chris Rock will direct and star in Misty Green for MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films. Neon will commence international sales at the AFM next week.

Based on an original script by Rock, Misty Green follows Misty, who is an undeniably talented actress, but her vices have derailed every attempt to revitalise her career. Her best opportunity in ages arrives in the form of Jordan (Rock), a film director with the perfect role for her – were it not for their contentious past

Additional casting is underway. Peter Rice and Rock will produce alongside James Lopez for MACRO Film Studios and Tommy Oliver for Confluential Films. CAA Media Finance represents US rights.

Rock made his big screen debut in Beverly Hills Cop II, and has starred in Amsterdam and the Madagascar franchise among others. He wrote and directed Top Five.

