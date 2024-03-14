Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott and Saoirse Ronan are among the nominees at the 21st Irish Film and Television Awards.

Fresh off his Oscar win, Murphy (Oppenheimer) is nominated for lead actor along with Scott (All Of Us Strangers). They are joined by Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan, The Last Rifleman’s Pierce Brosnan, That They May Face They Rising Sun’s Barry Ward and David Wilmot from Lies We Tell, the film with the most IFTA nominations on 13.

Lisa Mulcahy’s period drama is also up for best film, lead actress, supporting actor, director, script and seven craft awards. It had its world premiere at Galway Film Fleadh and follows an orphaned heiress whose uncle is determined to marry her off.

Ronan is nominated in lead actress for Foe where she is competing with Jessie Buckley in Fingernails, Eve Hewson in Flora And Son, Bríd Brennan in My Sailor, My Love, Geraldine McAlinden in Verdigris and Agnes O’ Casey in Lies We Tell.

That They May Face The Rising Sun and Double Blind both have 11 nominations each, followed by Andrew Legge’s Lola on seven.

In the international categories, Poor Things leads the way on four with Barbie, Killers Of The Flower Moon and The Holdovers also among the nominees.

Crime series Kin is leading the television drama nominations on 11.

The winners will be announced at the IFTA ceremony on April 20 where actor Stephen Rea will also be honoured.

IFTA nominations 2024

Best Film

Double Blind

Flora and Son

Lies We Tell

LOLA

That They May Face The Rising Sun

Verdigris

Director

Ian Hunt-Duffy, Double Blind

John Carney, Flora and Son

Lisa Mulcahy, Lies We Tell

Andrew Legge, LOLA

Pat Collins, That They May Face The Rising Sun

Patricia Kelly, Verdigris

Script

Darach McGarrigle, Double Blind

John Carney, Flora and Son

Elisabeth Gooch, Lies We Tell

Andrew Legge, LOLA

Éamon Little, That They May Face The Rising Sun

Patricia Kelly, Verdigris

Lead actor

Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers

David Wilmot, Lies We Tell

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Barry Ward, That They May Face The Rising Sun

Pierce Brosnan, The Last Rifleman

Lead actress

Jessie Buckley, Fingernails

Eve Hewson, Flora and Son

Saoirse Ronan, Foe

Agnes O’Casey, Lies We Tell

Bríd Brennan, My Sailor, My Love

Geraldine McAlinden, Verdigris

Supporting actor

Paul Mescal, All Of Us Strangers

Diarmuid Noyes, Double Blind

Chris Walley, Lies We Tell

Kenneth Branagh, Oppenheimer

Liam Carney, Sunlight

Lalor Roddy, That They May Face The Rising Sun

Supporting actress

Bronagh Gallagher, Dance First

Catherine Walker, My Sailor, My Love

Alison Oliver, Saltburn

Ruth McCabe, That They May Face The Rising Sun

Agnes O’Casey, The Miracle Club

Maya O’Shea, Verdigris

Best international film

All Of Us Strangers

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Holdovers

Best international actor

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best international actress