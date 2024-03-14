Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott and Saoirse Ronan are among the nominees at the 21st Irish Film and Television Awards.
Fresh off his Oscar win, Murphy (Oppenheimer) is nominated for lead actor along with Scott (All Of Us Strangers). They are joined by Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan, The Last Rifleman’s Pierce Brosnan, That They May Face They Rising Sun’s Barry Ward and David Wilmot from Lies We Tell, the film with the most IFTA nominations on 13.
Lisa Mulcahy’s period drama is also up for best film, lead actress, supporting actor, director, script and seven craft awards. It had its world premiere at Galway Film Fleadh and follows an orphaned heiress whose uncle is determined to marry her off.
Ronan is nominated in lead actress for Foe where she is competing with Jessie Buckley in Fingernails, Eve Hewson in Flora And Son, Bríd Brennan in My Sailor, My Love, Geraldine McAlinden in Verdigris and Agnes O’ Casey in Lies We Tell.
That They May Face The Rising Sun and Double Blind both have 11 nominations each, followed by Andrew Legge’s Lola on seven.
In the international categories, Poor Things leads the way on four with Barbie, Killers Of The Flower Moon and The Holdovers also among the nominees.
Crime series Kin is leading the television drama nominations on 11.
The winners will be announced at the IFTA ceremony on April 20 where actor Stephen Rea will also be honoured.
IFTA nominations 2024
Best Film
- Double Blind
- Flora and Son
- Lies We Tell
- LOLA
- That They May Face The Rising Sun
- Verdigris
Director
- Ian Hunt-Duffy, Double Blind
- John Carney, Flora and Son
- Lisa Mulcahy, Lies We Tell
- Andrew Legge, LOLA
- Pat Collins, That They May Face The Rising Sun
- Patricia Kelly, Verdigris
Script
- Darach McGarrigle, Double Blind
- John Carney, Flora and Son
- Elisabeth Gooch, Lies We Tell
- Andrew Legge, LOLA
- Éamon Little, That They May Face The Rising Sun
- Patricia Kelly, Verdigris
Lead actor
- Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers
- David Wilmot, Lies We Tell
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Barry Ward, That They May Face The Rising Sun
- Pierce Brosnan, The Last Rifleman
Lead actress
- Jessie Buckley, Fingernails
- Eve Hewson, Flora and Son
- Saoirse Ronan, Foe
- Agnes O’Casey, Lies We Tell
- Bríd Brennan, My Sailor, My Love
- Geraldine McAlinden, Verdigris
Supporting actor
- Paul Mescal, All Of Us Strangers
- Diarmuid Noyes, Double Blind
- Chris Walley, Lies We Tell
- Kenneth Branagh, Oppenheimer
- Liam Carney, Sunlight
- Lalor Roddy, That They May Face The Rising Sun
Supporting actress
- Bronagh Gallagher, Dance First
- Catherine Walker, My Sailor, My Love
- Alison Oliver, Saltburn
- Ruth McCabe, That They May Face The Rising Sun
- Agnes O’Casey, The Miracle Club
- Maya O’Shea, Verdigris
Best international film
- All Of Us Strangers
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- The Holdovers
Best international actor
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best international actress
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
