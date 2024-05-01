Cinema Guild has acquired North American rights to Hong Sangsoo’s Berlin Silver Bear winner A Traveler’s Needs starring Isabelle Huppert.
Cinema Guild will release the comedy theatrically following its North American festival premiere later this year.
A Traveler’s Needs marks the third collaboration between Hong and Huppert following 2012’s In Another Country and 2017’s Claire’s Camera.
Huppert plays Iris, a woman who finds herself adrift in Seoul and, without any means to make ends meet, turns to teaching French through a peculiar method. Through a series of encounters the mysteries of her circumstances deepen.
The cast includes Lee Hyeyoung and Kwon Haehyo.
Cinema Guild president Peter Kelly negotiated the deal with Youngjoo Suh of Finecut.
