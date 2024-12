Civil War, The Substance, Flow and Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story are among the feature nominees announced by American Cinema Editors (ACE) on Wednesday.

Winners will be announced at the 75th Annual ACE Eddie Awards on January 18 in Los Angeles.

As previously announced, Wicked director Jon M. Chu will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, and Maysie Hoy and Paul Hirsch will receive career achievement awards.

The full list of feature nominees and select television nominees appears below:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical)

Civil War

Jake Roberts, ACE

Conclave

Nick Emerson

Dune: Part Two

Joe Walker, ACE

Emilia Pérez

Juliette Welfling

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Eliot Knapman, Margaret Sixel, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical)

Anora

Sean Baker

Challengers

Marco Costa

A Real Pain

Robert Nassau

The Substance

Coralie Fargeat, Jérôme Eltabet, Valentin Féron

Wicked

Myron Kerstein, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Flow

Gints Zilbalodis

Inside Out 2

Maurissa Horwitz

Moana 2

Jeremy Milton, ACE, Michael Louis Hill

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Dan Hembery

The Wild Robot

Mary Blee

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Beatles ’64

Mariah Rehmet, ACE

Jim Henson Idea Man

Sierra Neal, Paul Crowder, ACE

Her Name Was Moviola

Howard Berry

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Otto Burnham

Will & Harper

Monique Zavistovski, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

3 Body Problem (105 - Judgment Day)

Michael Ruscio, ACE

Fallout (101 - The End)

Ali Comperchio

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (101 - First Date)

Kyle Reiter, ACE, Isaac Hagy, ACE

Shogun (110 - A Dream Of A Dream)

Maria Gonzales, ACE, Aika Miyake

Slow Horses (401 - Identity Theft)

Robert Frost

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL)

Am I OK?

Kayla M. Emter, ACE, Glen Scantlebury, ACE

Road House

Doc Crotzer, ACE

Unfrosted

Evan Henke, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

Baby Reindeer (104 - Episode 4)

Peter H. Oliver, Benjamin Gerstein

Disclaimer (105 - V)

Adam Gough, ACE, BFE

Fargo (510 - Bisquik)

Regis Kimble

The Penguin (101 - After Hours)

Henk van Eeghen, ACE

Ripley (105 - V Lucio)

Joshua Raymond Lee, David O. Rogers

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING

To Be Announced.