Production has begun in Australia on Amazon MGM Studios’ live-action Voltron, based on the 1980s animated series, starring Sterling K. Brown and Henry Cavill.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, whose previous credits include Netflix’s Red Notice, Voltron also stars Daniel Quinn-Toye, Rita Ora, John Kim, Alba Baptista, Samson Kayo and Tharanya Tharan.

Filming takes place in Queensland at Village Roadshow Studios, with the support of the Queensland Government’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Co-written by Rawson Marshall Thurber and Ellen Shanman,Voltron is produced by Todd Lieberman via Hidden Pictures, Bob Koplar, Thurber and Hobie Films’ David Hoberman.

Voltron is the latest Amazon MGM Studios production to film in Queensland, following The Bluff and Balls Up earlier in the year.

Other international productions recently filmed in Queensland include Ron Howard’s Eden, Warner Bros’ Mortal Kombat 2, ITV Studios’ series Good Cop/Bad Cop and season two of Legendary’s Godzilla spin-off series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

This story originally appeared on Screen’s sister site KFTV.