Claire Denis, Leox Carax, Jim Sheridan, Atom Egoyan and Martin Hernandez will be the Masters for the 10th edition of Qumra, the Doha Film Institute’s annual incubator event.

The four directors plus sound designer and editor Hernandez will discuss their careers in individual talks with the Qumra delegates.

This year’s Qumra will run from March 1-6, with the 10th edition a key milestone for a Middle Eastern film event.

“As the Arab world’s first-of-its-kind talent incubator, Qumra has served as the preeminent platform for emerging talents to give their projects a distinct advantage through invaluable networking sessions with leading industry professionals,” said Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, CEO of the Doha Film Institute. “The guidance they receive through Qumra enables them to approach their project from a richer perspective and navigate the various challenges in the script-to-screen journey.”

Elia Suleiman, artistic advisor to the Doha Film Institute, described the Masters as “bold and visionary filmmakers who have left an indelible imprint in world cinema with unique and innovative approaches to storytelling.”

French veteran Denis has made 15 features including her 1988 debut Chocolat. She had a double-feature year in 2022, with Berlinale Silver Bear winner Both Sides Of The Blade and Cannes Grand Prix winner Stars At Noon.

Also an active filmmaker since the 1980s, Carax played in Competition at Cannes with both 2012 feature Holy Motors, and 2021 pop rock melodrama Annette starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, for which Carax won best director on the Croisette.

Irish playwright and filmmaker Sheridan is best known for his collaborations with Daniel Day-Lewis, including 1989’s Oscar-winning My Left Foot. His most recent feature was Second World War drama The Secret Scripture in 2017, starring Rooney Mara, Vanessa Redgrave and Eric Bana.

Canadian filmmaker Egoyan received two Oscar nominations for 1997’s The Sweet Hereafter, in best director and best adapted screenplay. His most recent film was last year’s Seven Veils, a Toronto premiere.

Hernandez is also a two-time Oscar nominee, for best sound editing for Alejandro G. Inarritu’s Birdman and The Revenant, in 2014 and 2015. His other credits include Pan’s Labyrinth, Babel and the fourth season of HBO’s True Detective.

Further Qumra 2024 details will be announced in the coming weeks.