Comcast is joining the streaming bundle trend with a new service called StreamSaver that will offer customers a bundle of Peacock, Netflix and AppleTV+.

The US media giant revealed its plan less than a week after Disney and Warner Bros Discovery announced their plan to launch a streaming bundle of Disney+, Hulu and Max this summer.

Speaking at MoffettNathanson’s Media, Internet and Communications Conference in New York, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said ScreenSaver will be introduced this month and will be available to Comcast broadband, TV and mobile customers.

Without giving specifics, Roberts said the bundle will be available “at a vastly reduced price to anything in the market today.”

As the biggest US channel provider, Comcast has been one of the biggest exponents of bundling in the cable business. Said Roberts: “We’ve been bundling video successfully and creatively for 60 years, and so this is the latest iteration of that and I think this will be a pretty compelling package.”

Comcast launched Peacock, its own streaming service, in 2020.

The StreamSaver bundle, Roberts suggested, will help Comcast customers save money and allow the company to better compete with streaming competitors. The service is a way, he said, to “add value for consumers [and] at the same time take some of the dollars out of other people’s relationships and put them into our relationships.”

The Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle, which has not yet been named, will house a selection of content from Disney, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros, HBO, ABC, CNN, and FX, among others.

It will be available – for a price that has yet to be revealed – on any of the platforms’ websites in ad-free and ad-supported variations.