Italy’s Intramovies has agreed a string of all-rights deals on Ameer Fakher Eldin’s Berlin Competition title Yunan ahead of its world premiere on Wednesday.

Fandango has acquired rights to Italy, while Immergutefilme Filmdistribution has taken German -speaking rights. Filmarti Film has bought Yunan for Turkey and Filmoption International for Canada. MENA rights were previously acquired by Mad Distribution.

Yunan is about an exiled Arab writer who travels from Hamburg to a North Sea island to die by suicide, only to meet a devoted elderly woman who changes his perspective.

The film is produced by Germany’s Red Balloon, Canada’s Microclimat Films and Italy’s Intramovies, with co-producers Fresco Films from Palestine, Metafora from Qatar and Tabi360 from Jordan.