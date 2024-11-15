Conan O’Brien is to host the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025 in what will be the talk show host and comedian’s first time in the role.

He picks up the baton from Jimmy Kimmel who hosted the past two Oscar ceremonies.

O’Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien and Conan. He currently hosts the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and recently starred in HBO Max travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go.

Live television event producer Raj Kapoor returns as executive producer and showrunner, Katy Mullan as executive producer and Hamish Hamilton as director of the 97th Oscars after working on the event last year.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best–honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” said O’Brien.