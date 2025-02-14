Concourse Media has bulked up its EFM sales slate with the action thriller Eugene The Marine starring Scott Glenn, Annette O’Toole, and Jim Gaffigan.

Hank Bedford directed the completed film about a military veteran and widower living in his tidy home who invites trouble when he begins to open up his life to those around him, including a new friend, a potential love interest, his son, and a sleazy realtor.

Bedford co-wrote the screenplay with Cesare Gagliardoni and the cast includes Shioli Katsuna and Jeremy Bobb. Eugene The Marine was produced by Stephen Vincent.

“Eugene The Marine is a visceral experience that is reminiscent of other nail-biting cerebral thrillers like Mulholland Drive, Cape Fear, and Black Swan,” said Matthew Shreder, CEO of Concourse Media, which represents worldwide rights.

Glenn is best known for The Hunt For Red October, The Silence Of The Lambs and Backdraft, will next be seen in Season 3 of HBO’s The White Lotus.

Comedian Gaffigan has starred in Chappaquiddick and American Dreamer, while O’Toole’s credits include A Mighty Wind and the series Smallville.

Concourse’s EFM slate includes Raider starring Aaron Eckhart and Jason Isaacs directed by Simon West; Sovereign starring Nick Offerman and Dennis Quaid; The Horror Game with Ella Balinska; and Code 3 starring Rainn Wilson and Lil Rel Howery.

Glenn is represented by Innovative Artists and Gaffigan by UTA.