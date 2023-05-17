Korean sales company Contents Panda have pre-sold action film The Childe, directed by Park Hoon-jung (The Witch: Part 1 & 2), to a slew of territories led by North America (Well Go USA).

Further territories include Taiwan (MovieCloud), Thailand (Sahamongkolfilm International), the Philippines (Laon Company+) and in-flight (Encore Inflight) as well as Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Hong Kong and Macau (Clover Films).

The film stars Kim Seon-ho (TV’s Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) and Kang Tae-joo (TV’s Hello, Me!). It follows a Kopino (of mixed Filipino and Korean descent) illegal boxer, who goes in search of his Korean father and ends up being chased by different mysterious forces.

MovieCloud manager Wayne Chang said director Park’s previous work, The Witch: Part 2 - The Other One, proved a hit in Taiwan and that actor Kim has become well-known there due to TV drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

“We are big fans of director Park Hoon-jung and his earlier works including The Witch series and New World, and have been tracking The Childe since news of its production. We are happy & thrilled to be handling the movie in multiple territories, and look forward to great success at the box office,” said Lim Teck, managing director of Clover Films.

NEW will release the film in South Korea on June 21.

Contents Panda will have a market premiere screening of The Childe in Cannes, where it has launched sales on three further titles here: horror film Bottom Of The Water and mystery thrillers 4PM and Hidden Face.