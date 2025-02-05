Romanian documentary filmmaker Corneliu Porumboiu will deliver a masterclass and present a retrospective of his feature work at the 56th edition of the documentary festival Visions du Reel in Nyon, Switzerland (April 4-13).

Porumboiu is best known for his 2006 political satire 12:08 East Of Bucharest which won the Cannes Caméra d’Or. The film, which surrounds a debate on a local talk show, also received nominations at the Independent Spirit awards and the European Film Awards.

His other films include 2009’s Police, Adjective, winner of the Cannes Un Certain Regard jury prize; 2015’s The Treasure; and 2019’s The Whistler, which screened in competition at Cannes.

Porumboiu joins the previously announced guest of honour Raoul Peck.

The full Visions du Reel programme will be unveiled on March 12.