Tull Stories has picked up UK-Ireland rights to Victoria Mapplebeck’s documentary Motherboard from Autlook Filmsales.

Filmed over 20 years, Motherboard charts Mapplebeck from her surprise pregnancy through to her relationship with her son and her breast cancer diagnosis. Large portions of the film were shot on an iPhone.

The film had its world premiere at CPH:DOX and later screened at the BFI London Film Festival.

Tull Stories is eyeing a summer 2025 release.

Mapplebeck previously won a Bafta TV award in 2019 in short form programme for Missed A Call, a documentary shot entirely on an iPhone and also chronicling her relationship with her son.

“Many women are raising children alone, by choice or by circumstance,” said Mapplebeck in a statement. “I wanted to make a film which reflected the diversity of contemporary family life and created an unfiltered and unromanticised portrait of solo motherhood.”