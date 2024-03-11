Hong Kong-based Mei Ah Entertainment brings a slate of new projects to Filmart, featuring stars including Shen Teng, Ma Li and Ekin Cheng.

Untouchable is a $23m crime action thriller set in Macau about a boxing champion-turned-lawyer who can’t stay away from the underworld. This marks the first action film of box-office sensation Shen, known for his comic roles in films such as Goodbye Mr. Loser.

Zhang Yuqi (The Mermaid) co-stars in the film directed by Wang Daqing (One Day) and produced by Shang Ke (Let The Bullets Fly).

Previously known as Twin Blades, Brave Girls pairs leading Chinese actress Ma Li with Beth Mehrs (CBS series 2 Broke Girls) in a $21m action comedy about a hotel housekeeper who turns herself into a bodyguard for an American tech entrepreneur. It is directed by Eva Jin (One Night Surprise).

Following the box-office success of its 2022 courtroom drama The Sparring Partner, Mei Ah continues to support Hong Kong productions.

Romantic fantasy drama Last Song For You follows a dead woman who travels back in time to meet her teenage sweetheart and fly with him to Japan to scatter her ashes. Ekin Cheng (The Storm Warriors), rising actress Natalie Hsu and Ian Chan from boy band Mirror lead the cast.

Wilson Yip (director of the Ip Man series) serves as producer on the project, which marks the debut feature of Jill Leung, who co-wrote the script for 2015’s SPL 2.

Also on the Mei Ah slate is zombie horror Possession Street which centres on a group of shopping centre tenants who discover an underground altar filled with mysterious plants that can turn humans into living dead.

The cast includes Philip Keung (Trivisa), Candy Wong from girl band Collar and Yeung Wai Lun (The Sparring Partner). It is produced by Ding Yuin Shan (Sisterhood) as the solo directorial feature debut of Jack Lai, who is the co-director of upcoming Back To The Past.