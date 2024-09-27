The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has named Zoe Saldana, Joan Chen and Tyler Perry as the honourees at the group’s 2024 diversity celebration events.

The Association’s fourth annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television will see Saldana presented with the Groundbreaker Award at a ceremony on October 22, 2024 at Los Angeles’ Egyptian Theatre. Saldaña is being recognised for her starring role in Netflix’s Cannes prize winner and Oscar contender Emilia Pérez.

The group’s third Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television will see Chen presented with the Career Achievement Award at a November 12 event, also at the Egyptian Theatre. The award recognises Chen’s career, including her performance in Focus Features’ Sundance prize winner Didi.

Multi-hyphenate Perry will be presented with the Icon Award at the Association’s seventh Celebration of Black Cinema & Television ceremony, set for December 9 at Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza. The award honours Perry’s body of work, including his upcoming Netfllix feature The Six Triple Eight.

CCA CEO Joey Berlin commented: “These celebrations are vitally important to our organisation. Not only do they reflect the diverse membership of the Critics Choice Association, but by focusing on the incredible achievements from our honourees, we shine a light on under-represented and under-appreciated storytellers.”

Additional honourees will be announced closer to each celebration event’s date.

The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards is set for January 12, 2025 in Los Angeles.