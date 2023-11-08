Curzon has hired former Soda Pictures executive Edward Fletcher as CEO, replacing Philip Knatchbull.

Fletcher will oversee exhibition and distribution at the company, starting from November 15. Knatchbull announced his departure from Curzon in June, after 17 years running the company.

Having managed cinemas in London and Cambridge, Fletcher moved into distribution at ICA Projects before co-founding distributor Soda Pictures in 2002. The company was acquired by Canadian media group Thunderbird Entertainment in 2014, relaunching as Thunderbird Releasing.

Fletcher is a former board member of Film London, and currently vice chair at Film Cymru Wales.

“Curzon has an unrivalled film heritage, much-loved cinemas and a culturally leading distribution arm,” said Fletcher. “With the strength and collaborative spirit of owners Cohen Media Group, I look forward to working with the team at Curzon and Charles S. Cohen to continue to bring the best of cinema to audiences to Curzon.”

Curzon was acquired by Cohen Media Group in 2019. The company has 16 cinemas with 55 screens in and around London. Its distribution arm has released over 400 films theatrically in the UK and Ireland, including 2022 Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness, and four-time Oscar winner Parasite in 2020.

”Ed’s knowledge of the U.K. film market will be invaluable to Curzon as it continues to expand its business and present the world’s finest films to discerning filmgoers,” said Cohen, “His production experience will allow Curzon to undertake a more active film production role going forward.”

